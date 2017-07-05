Watch NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET from NASCAR Hall of Fame with Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Today’s edition of NASCAR America will air from 5 – 6 p.m. ET and come from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Rick Allen will host and be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty.

On today’s show:

We welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. , winner of Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Ricky will join Burton, Jarrett and Petty and discuss his monumental win .

We’ll go back with Ricky to his racing roots and visit his home track – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Ricky will discuss the people most important to him and his development into one of the best drivers in NASCAR, including longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick , and racing great and one of Stenhouse’s closest friends, the late Bryan Clauson.

We’ll have a special Scan-All that focuses on Ricky and the communication he had with his crew chief, Brian Pattie, on their big night at Daytona.

The next three nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars will be revealed. Will one of Ricky’s crew members be among them?

Ricky will answer questions provided by the fans. You can tweet your questions using the tag #ASKRICKY.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

