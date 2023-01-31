How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races

It's time, once again, to rev up the engines and put the pedal to the metal!

The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.

Kicking things off for the second consecutive year is the exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Drivers will then head back across the country to gear up for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

In all, the Cup Series will stage 36 points races plus the Clash and the NASCAR All-Star Race at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21. The regular season ends with a second race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26 before the 10-race playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.

The 2023 champion will be crowned at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. Joey Logano will attempt to defend his title, while 2014 champion Kevin Harvick will be looking to drive off into the sunset with a second championship trophy before he retires.

Joey Logano (22) and Ryan Blaney (12) lead the field to the green flag for th start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

What you need to know about the 2023 schedule:

Are all NASCAR Cup races shown on TV?

Yes. Every race from the exhibition Clash on Feb. 5 through June 11 will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1. Beginning June 25, all races, including the championship race, will be televised on NBC or USA Network.

Can NASCAR Cup races be live streamed?

All races televised on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app. Races televised on NBC and USA can be streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

2023 Cup Series schedule

(With dates, name or location of race, TV network and time; all times are ET)

Sunday, Feb. 5: Clash (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum), FOX, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Duel at Daytona, FS1, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: Daytona 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26: Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, California), FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: Las Vegas, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: Phoenix, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19: Atlanta, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 26: COTA (Austin, Texas), FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Richmond, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9: Bristol Dirt, FOX, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Martinsville, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 23: Talladega, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: Dover, FS1, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 7: Kansas, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: Darlington, FS1, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro), FS1, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Charlotte, FOX, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Illinois), FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Sonoma, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: Nashville, NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: Chicago (street race), NBC, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9: Atlanta, USA, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: New Hampshire, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: Pocono, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: Richmond, USA, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Michigan, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Indianapolis (road course), NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Watkins Glen, USA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Daytona, NBC, 7 p.m.

***PLAYOFFS***

Sunday, Sept. 3: Darlington, USA, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: Kansas, USA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Bristol, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Texas, USA, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Talladega, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: Las Vegas, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: Martinsville, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Phoenix (championship race), NBC, 3 p.m.

