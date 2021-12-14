Watch it: Naoya Inoue puts Aran Dipaen down hard with left hook

Boxing Junkie Staff
Bantamweight titleholder Naoya Inoue put challenger Aran Dipaen down with a left hook in Round 8 Tuesday in Tokyo.

Moments later the Japanese star ended the fight with another left, which prompted the referee to stop the fight. The stoppage occurred at 2:34 of the eighth round.

Here’s the knockdown.

