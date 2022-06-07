Watch it: Naoya Inoue’s devastating knockout punch against Nonito Donaire
- Nonito DonaireFilipino American professional boxer
- Naoya InoueJapanese boxer
The third of three big left hooks from Naoya Inoue ended the night of an overwhelmed Nonito Donaire in the second round of their rematch Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.
Here are the brutal final moments of the bantamweight title-unification fight.
MONSTROUS DESTRUCTION 👹 @NaoyaInoue_410 | #InoueDonaire2 | #DramaInSaitama2 pic.twitter.com/S7PCACgDEM
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 7, 2022
