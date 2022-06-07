NBA Finals:

Watch it: Naoya Inoue's devastating knockout punch against Nonito Donaire

Michael Rosenthal
In this article:
  • Nonito Donaire
    Nonito Donaire
    Filipino American professional boxer
  • Naoya Inoue
    Naoya Inoue
    Japanese boxer

The third of three big left hooks from Naoya Inoue ended the night of an overwhelmed Nonito Donaire in the second round of their rematch Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.

Here are the brutal final moments of the bantamweight title-unification fight.

