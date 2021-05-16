WATCH: Najee Harris showing same funny, easy-to-love personality with Steelers

Najee Harris has an incredible personality. On multiple occasions, he’s given fantastic answers to the Alabama and national media over the last three or four years.

That funny, easy-to-love way of living is apparently translating up to the Pittsburgh area.

One local media member for the Steelers noticed something interesting about the Alabama running back’s ability to catch passes. When asking Harris about a pass Harris almost caught in practice, Harris confusingly interrupted.

“Oh, you saw that?” Harris asked. “You guys were here [practice]?”

When the reporter responded yes, Harris followed it up with “where were you guys at?” Of course, the media has to keep some distance — especially with COVID protocols still lingering — so they were up on the balcony.

Somehow, Harris thought the media was something else entirely.

“Man, I thought y’all were boosters,” Harris continued.

For any Alabama fan that has seen Harris interview over the last few years, this response isn’t even remotely surprising. The Doak Walker Award winning has tons of charisma, and he’s constantly showing it off.

The Steelers got a really good one — both on and off the field.

