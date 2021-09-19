WATCH: Najee Harris sends a grown man flying with a monster stiff arm

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris is only in his second NFL game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his first game was not all too impressive, he’s now making headlines with his play on the field.

In the Steelers’ matchup today against the Las Vegas Raiders, Harris comes face-to-face with a defender and is forced to run through him, rather than Harris’ preferred method: hurdling.

This is a stiff arm so tough that it would make Derrick Henry blush.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Najee Harris as he traverses through his rookie season of NFL action.

