WATCH: Najee Harris hurdles another defender

Najee Harris has done it again ladies and gentlemen, hurdling yet another hopeless defender. It has become somewhat of a trademark for the rookie running back out of Alabama.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be taking a beating courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs, but without a doubt, Harris has the play of the game.

Not only did Harris deliver a highlight play, but he has also been one of the very few bright spots for the Steelers’ offense. Through three-quarters of action, Harris has 65 yards rushing on 14 carries.

See Harris’ incredible play below.

