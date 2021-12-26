WATCH: Najee Harris hurdles another defender
Najee Harris has done it again ladies and gentlemen, hurdling yet another hopeless defender. It has become somewhat of a trademark for the rookie running back out of Alabama.
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be taking a beating courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs, but without a doubt, Harris has the play of the game.
Not only did Harris deliver a highlight play, but he has also been one of the very few bright spots for the Steelers’ offense. Through three-quarters of action, Harris has 65 yards rushing on 14 carries.
See Harris’ incredible play below.
A I R N A J E E @ohthatsNajee22
📺: #PITvsKC on CBS#BuiltByBama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Y8eDynPtGn
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 26, 2021
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the former Crimson Tide stars now in the NFL!
