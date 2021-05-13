WATCH: Najee Harris has hilarious reaction after meeting a new Steeler’s teammate

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was selected No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris is now in Pittsburgh and is getting familiar with the city, the facility and his teammates. Today, he met one of the big men up front that will hopefuly be creating space for him to run through.

Zach Banner met Harris and had nothing but kind words for the upcoming rookie.

“If you need anything, holler at me,” said Banner.

As Harris walked away, he looks toward the camera and says, “Boy, that boy big as hell!”