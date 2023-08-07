How to watch Mystics vs. Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics open a two-game road trip with a favorable matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. The Mystics took care of business in both meetings so far against Phoenix, a team that has struggled this season (7-20). Both contests took place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena with similar dominant outcomes for the Mystics (88-69, 84-69).

Washington is looking to get back into the win column after splitting their mini-home series with the Los Angeles Sparks. As the regular season winds down, every game is crucial for the Mystics. Eric Thibault's team needs to capitalize on must-win games like Tuesday night in Phoenix. The second part of their road trip takes them to Las Vegas on Friday night against an Aces team that has taken the league by storm so far this season.

On Tuesday, as long as the Mystics stick to the game plan and utilize the combo of Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins, everything should fall in the team's favor come round three vs. Phoenix.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest:

MYSTICS VS. MERCURY HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

When: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Mercury will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports and CBSSN.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Mercury on NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS VS. MERCURY TV SCHEDULE

9:30 PM: Mystics Pregame Live

10:00 PM: Mystics vs. Mercury (LIVE)

12:30 AM: Mystics Postgame Live

MYSTICS VS. MERCURY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tianna Hawkins, C, Mystics (8.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg): With Elena Delle Donne and Sharkia Austin still sidelined with injuries, it has been the Tianna Hawkins show as of late. Hawkins has stepped into the starting center role for the Mystics, averaging 19 points through the team's last three games. Hawkins has embraced the next-person-up mentality and has padded her stat sheet on both ends of the floor. If the Mystics want to get back into the win column, expect another big game out of Hawkins.

Brittney Griner, C, Mercury (18.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 apg): It has been great to see Brittney Griner back this season. The Mercury's record is not a proper representation of what their lineup is capable of. Their backcourt duo of Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham is dangerous and the Mystics need to be careful of how often Griner is utilized in the paint. Griner will take advantage of her height to grab any boards, while not shying away from letting the deep ball fly. As long as the Mystics can box Griner out and beat her down the floor, as they did in their last meeting, everything will swing in their favor.