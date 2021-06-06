How to watch Mystics vs. Lynx originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics fell to 2-5 on the season on Saturday with a tough three-point loss to Las Vegas at home. Elena Delle Donne’s absence due to back issues has been felt by the team as they try to claw closer to the .500 mark.

With the season heating up, here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS vs. LYNX HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Tuesday, June 8, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Lynx will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Lynx on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

MYSTICS vs. LYNX TV SCHEDULE

7:00 PM: Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx (LIVE)

MYSTICS vs. LYNX WHAT TO WATCH

Myisha Hines-Allen (32 points, 13 rebounds) and Ariel Atkins (29 points, 5-8 3FG) led the Mystics in their close loss to the Aces. Look for those two to continue their stellar season Tuesday.

For Minnesota, an 0-4 start left the team last in the WNBA standings. Since then, they’ve won two straight by a combined seven points, including a narrow 86-84 victory over Atlanta on Friday. Leading scorer Sylvia Fowles is averaging 17.3 ppg.

MYSTICS vs. LYNX PLAYERS TO WATCH

Myisha Hines-Allen (14.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg): Hines-Allen took over in Washington’s loss to Las Vegas, and with her Mystics team desperately needing a win, she will need to replicate that performance vs. Minnesota. Hines-Allen, along with Natasha Cloud, lead the Mystics with 1.3 steals per game.

Napheesa Collier (17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg): Collier leads the Lynx in minutes, offensive rebounds and blocks, not to mention being second on the squad in scoring.