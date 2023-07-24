How to watch Mystics vs. Lynx originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the inconsistency of late, the Washington Mystics are still in a decent spot in the WNBA standings. Coming off a dominant 84-69 victory over Phoenix on Sunday, Washington improved to 12-10 on the season, good enough to tie them for third in the Eastern Conference.

The problem, though, is that they haven't been able to string together consecutive wins in about a month, since they won three straight from mid-to-late June. Now is the time for the Mystics to buckle down as they brace for a big contest vs. the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota, much like Washington, has been troubled by recent inconsistency. They also sit in third place in the Western Conference, but they've gone a mediocre 6-4 in their last 10 games. A shinier record for them, though, is their home record: the Lynx are 8-2 in 10 games at Target Center this season. Can Washington break the status quo and take down Minnesota on their home court?

Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS VS. LYNX HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Fever will be broadcast on NBCS Washington/Monumental Sports Network and on NBA TV

Advertisement

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Fever on NBCS Washington/Monumental Sports Network or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS VS. LYNX TV SCHEDULE

7:30 PM: Mystics Pregame Live

8:00 PM: Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx (LIVE)

10:00 PM: Mystics Postgame Live

MYSTICS VS. LYNX PLAYERS TO WATCH

Natasha Cloud, G, Mystics (12.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg): Cloud's performance in Sunday's win over Phoenix was vintage. She tied Brittney Sykes with a team-leading 23 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds, culminating in a sterling +22. She'll look to keep her hot streak going along with Sykes in Washington's tenacious backcourt vs. Minnesota.

Napheesa Collier, F, Lynx (21.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.5 apg): Collier is Minnesota's best player, plain and simple. Her point average of 21.7 per game is nearly double the team's next-highest scorer, and she's coming off a three-game stretch in which she's played at least 30 minutes and scored at least 16 points and 8 rebounds in each contest.