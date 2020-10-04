Watch: Myles Jack with the spectacular end-zone pick of Joe Burrow

There are growing pains for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This one is going to sting more than others.

Watch as the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU tries to throw for a TD from the one-yard line Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Myles Jack was having none of it and shows the hands that made him quite the two-way player at UCLA in his college days.

Myles Jack takes it away for an INT! Wow.

