Watch: Myles Jack with the spectacular end-zone pick of Joe Burrow

Barry Werner

There are growing pains for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This one is going to sting more than others.

Watch as the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU tries to throw for a TD from the one-yard line Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Myles Jack was having none of it and shows the hands that made him quite the two-way player at UCLA in his college days.