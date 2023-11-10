Watch: Myles Garrett joined the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ to talk Cavs, anime and more

Myles Garrett joined the bombastic cast of the “Pat McAfee Show” to talk about his season so far. The conversation highlighted Garrett’s fun-loving nature. The interview lasted for twenty minutes and touched on many subjects as Garrett is quite the Renaissance man. Garrett even touched on the rivalry that has grown between him and T.J. Watt.

Pat McAfee started the interview with some much-needed therapy. The former Colts punter watched the Week 7 Browns-Colts game from a luxury suite near the endzone. McAfee saw up close how dominant Garrett was, nearly winning the game for the Browns by himself. McAfee told the story of watching Garrett hold a prolonged shrug after strip-sacking Gardner Minshew in the endzone, allowing the Browns to score a touchdown.

McAfee asked Garrett if he enjoyed playing home or away games. The franchise defensive end surprisingly said he enjoys away games more, as he loves to hear a crowd go silent in response to him. Garrett said the only thing he likes more is hearing his name chanted in away stadiums like against the Colts. It is a testament to the lengths that the Cleveland Browns’ strong fan base will go to support the team.

Garrett didn’t spend the interview tooting his own horn, he made sure to celebrate his teammates on and off the field. Garrett has a dedicated team of chefs, trainers, and physical therapists that keep him in top-notch condition during the four-month sport. Garrett also sang the praises of his teammates who are leading a historically dominant defense.

The interview makes sure to showcase Garrett’s other interests. His love for basketball and the Cavaliers is always fascinating to listen to. Garrett even showed off his esoteric interests as he gave a quick tour of his home office, full of kaiju and anime figurines, with a dinosaur mural painted on the wall. The scale of his figurines and art is truly a sight to behold.

