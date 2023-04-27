WATCH: Myles Garrett breaks down his pass rush plan in detailed video

Anybody who watches the Cleveland Browns on a weekly basis knows defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the very best pass rushers in all of the NFL. He is a special person and player. In case you want a peek inside his mind, he sat down with Duke Manyweather of Football Masterminds to break down his various pass rush moves and how he plans for success off the edge.

Garrett has been a perennial All-Pro during his time in Cleveland, and his best season may be next as the Browns transition under the guidance of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Browns are lucky to have this guy in-house.

Connected with @Flash_Garrett and we talked, Long Arm, hand usage, departure angles and much much more! Hope this video helps people. Yes, dude is a freak!!! https://t.co/Tw9qMq048p pic.twitter.com/befskcgha9 — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 27, 2023

More!

