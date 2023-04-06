WATCH: Mylan Graham recruiting video

In case you missed the news on Wednesday, the Ohio State football program got a huge verbal commitment when 5-star receiver Mylan Graham picked Columbus as his college football destination.

It makes the second 5-star receiver in the class along with the No. 1 ranked pass catcher, Jeremiah Smith in the 2024 cycle. It also brings the total verbal commitments to eight players for OSU, a group that is quickly rising and now inside the top four classes according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Graham brings a lot to the table, something we’ve already gone through in our “scout’s take.” He is shifty and explosive and should push for playing time immediately upon arriving on campus.

But don’t take it from us. Here’s a look at the recruiting video of Graham’s junior season thanks to Hudl.com.

Don’t look now, but Ohio State has a great chance to land several other highly-sought after prospects in the near future, and as things progress, we’ll continue to follow it all.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire