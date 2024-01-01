Watch: Will Muschamp overjoyed after his son gets first down

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was hyped up to see his son, Jackson Muschamp, pick up a first down late in the fourth quarter of the Georgia-Florida State game.

You may have missed the moment if you weren’t watching until the end of Georgia’s 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Jackson Muschamp, a walk-on, converted a third-down late in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard rush against Florida State.

Jackson Muschamp, a junior, does not play much for Georgia. Muschamp primarily helps the starting defense prepare for opponents as a member of the Georgia scout team.

Will Muschamp was fired up to see his son get a first down on the first carry of his college career.

Will Muschamp was HYPED to see his son Jackson get the 1st down 👏 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/URFWK6hbOQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 31, 2023

Will Muschamp’s reaction to his son picking up a first down is what college football is all about. Will Muschamp played at Georgia back in the day and it is very special for him to see his son play for the Bulldogs. Muschamp’s celebration is a moment of pure joy.

