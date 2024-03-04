WATCH: MSU-Purdue post-game interviews with Tom Izzo, Matt Painter, others

Michigan State basketball fought hard on Saturday night but came up short at Purdue in an 80-74 loss.

The Spartans have lost three straight games after the loss at Purdue and are in desperate need of at least one more win to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Hear what Tom Izzo, Matt Painter and a pair of Purdue players had to say after the game on Saturday night. The videos below are courtesy of GoldandBlack.com:

Tom Izzo, Michigan State head coach

Matt Painter, Purdue head coach

Braden Smith and Mason Gillis, Purdue players

