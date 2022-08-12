WATCH: MSU head coach Mel Tucker joins ‘Paul Finebaum Show’ ahead of 2022 season

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season, look back at his decision to sign a contract extension with the Spartans and getting his start with Nick Saban.

Watch the interview below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

