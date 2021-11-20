WATCH: MSU football releases hype video ahead of top 10 battle against Buckeyes

Michigan State football wasn’t supposed to be here but they control their own destiny in the battle to win the Big Ten. That’ll be tested on Saturday in a top 10 showdown against Ohio State.

The Spartans travel to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday in a game that will ultimately determine their chances at winning the Big Ten and remaining in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The winner of this game will take over first place in the Big Ten East Division, and will just need a victory next week to book a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

In preparation for this major matchup between the Spartans and Buckeyes, Michigan State’s social media team released a hype video on Friday. Below you can watch the video:

Kick off between Michigan State and Ohio State is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.

