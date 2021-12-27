WATCH: MSU football’s Mel Tucker meets with press ahead of Peach Bowl
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker met with the media on Sunday to discuss the Spartans’ roster situation heading into the Peach Bowl. The Spartans will play Pitt on Dec. 30 in the Peach Bowl.
Watch the press conference video below (courtesy of the Detroit Free Press):
For more Michigan State coverage from the Detroit Free Press, visit www.freep.com/sports/spartans/.
