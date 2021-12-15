WATCH: MSU football head coach Mel Tucker discusses recruiting, Peach Bowl
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker met with the local media on Monday to discuss recruiting, the Spartans’ upcoming Peach Bowl matchup with Pitt, and more.
Watch the press conference video below (courtesy of the Detroit Free Press):
For more Michigan State coverage from the Detroit Free Press, visit www.freep.com/sports/spartans/.
