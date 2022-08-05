WATCH: MSU featured in ESPN’s college football 2022 season promo hype video
We continue inch closer to the upcoming college football season, with games kicking off later this month.
As part of the season being only weeks away, ESPN has released a promo hype video for the 2022 season and Michigan State was highlighted in it a pair of times. Take a look at the hype video below:
ONE WEEK CLOSER TO KICKOFF 🙌
🎶 @yungblud pic.twitter.com/kOD261beci
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 5, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
List
Predicting wins, losses and where every Big Ten team will finish this season
More Football!
WATCH: MSU featured in ESPN's college football 2022 season promo hype video
WATCH: MSU football releases highlight video from first preseason camp practice
WATCH: Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker discusses goals for 2022 season as camp opens