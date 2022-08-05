WATCH: MSU featured in ESPN’s college football 2022 season promo hype video

We continue inch closer to the upcoming college football season, with games kicking off later this month.

As part of the season being only weeks away, ESPN has released a promo hype video for the 2022 season and Michigan State was highlighted in it a pair of times. Take a look at the hype video below:

ONE WEEK CLOSER TO KICKOFF 🙌 🎶 @yungblud pic.twitter.com/kOD261beci — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire