WATCH: MSU beat reporter, columnist breakdown Spartans’ thrilling victory over Wisconsin

Michigan State football snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, beating Wisconsin by the score of 34-28 in double overtime.

With the victory, Michigan State improves to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play. Even more important for the Spartans, the win gives Michigan State some momentum and confidence heading into the bye week before their rivalry matchup against Michigan on Oct. 29.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal were on hand for the Michigan State victory over Wisconsin, and broke down the game afterwards. Check out the video below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire