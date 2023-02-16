WATCH: MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo delivers moving speech at candlelight vigil

It’s been a hard few days for Spartans everywhere and that includes Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo was one of many who’ve been affected and hurt by Monday night’s mass shooting on campus that resulted in the deaths of three students. Those three students were honored on Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil at “The Rock” on Michigan State’s campus. Following the vigil were speeches from numerous figures ranging from Governor Gretchen Whitmer to student leaders to Izzo.

Check out Izzo’s full speech from Wednesday night’s vigil — courtest of Barstool Spartans:

Here is Coach Izzo’s full speech. Something about his wise words brings comfort to a grieving crowd.

pic.twitter.com/3u9BvTeJ94 — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) February 16, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

Jaren Jackson Jr. ranked No. 2 in latest NBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder WATCH: Duke University Chapel pays tribute to MSU by playing fight song following campus shooting CBB analyst Andy Katz has Spartans safely in NCAA Tournament in latest bracket projection

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire