WATCH: MSU basketball celebrates in locker room after upset win over Marquette in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State is still dancing.

The Spartans came to play — at least defensively — on Sunday, and picked up a massive upset victory over No. 2 seed Marquette to reach the Sweet 16. It’s Michigan State’s first trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Michigan State will face Kansas State in an East Region Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Game time for this matchup has yet to be announced.

Check out the Spartans’ locker room celebration after knocking off Marquette on Sunday:

STILL DANCING 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/eXeizS5BSn — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

WATCH: Tom Izzo gets emotional after win over Marquette in NCAA Tournament Gallery: Pictures from MSU's Sweet 16 clinching win over Marquette MSU basketball upsets Marquette to advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire