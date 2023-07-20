WATCH: Move over Kelee Ringo. Kirby Smart's son show he's got game in camp moment

Maybe Andrew Smart is picking up some things hanging around Georgia football practices as his father’s team has become a force in recent years.

The 11-year old flashed an ability to make a play with the ball in the air like a George Pickens or Kelee Ringo at an Athens Academy football camp. He jumped up and made a one-handed catch that the school’s football Twitter account shared on Thursday.

Other campers celebrated by mobbing him.

Andrew Smart with the play of the Camp! Huge one-handed interception in the championship game! Thank you to all the campers for another awesome Athens Academy youth football camp.



Go Spartans! #NoPlaceLikeTheA pic.twitter.com/MsPRXtRzJZ — Athens Academy Football (@AthensAcademyFB) July 20, 2023

Kirby Smart, the Georgia coach and Andrew’s father, may have taught him a thing or two from his days as an All-SEC safety. His athletic genes also include mother Mary Beth Smart, the former Georgia basketball player.

Kirby Smart had 13 career interceptions at Georgia—still sixth on the school’s career list—leading the team with six interceptions in 1997 and an SEC-leading five in 1998.

Smart said at SEC Media Days this week that he spent five days this summer in Mississippi watching Andrew with his travel baseball team.

“That's what it's all about to me, being with those children, being able to watch them play their sports,” he said in 2021. “That's my passion. That's what I do in my free time when I'm not getting to recruit.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Kirby Smart isn't the only one in the family that can grab interceptions