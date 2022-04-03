WATCH: Most Duke players don’t shake hands with UNC, walk off court

The UNC basketball program delivered a dagger to Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils, sending them home on Saturday night in the Final Four.

After a back-and-forth game, the Tar Heels pulled away late led by Caleb Love’s three-pointer with 28 seconds left and then free throws in the final seconds to win 81-77. The win sends UNC to the title game while it ends the Coach K era and Duke’s season in the process.

But as UNC celebrated when the clock hit zero, they lined up for handshakes as they always do. Except there was one problem….

Most Duke players walked straight back to the locker room:

Look, emotions are running high and I understand that but it’s still sportsmanship and not a good look to not shake hands. This also isn’t the first time something like this has happened with Duke. Two assistants snubbed Hubert Davis after UNC beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium as well…

Props to Coach K and Wendell Moore for shaking hands with UNC players and coaches after the game. I respect that.

