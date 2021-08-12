Watch: 'The most BRUTAL near-ace you may ever see' from Austin Cook

Hyperbole rules the media world. So when you read something in a tweet like, "The most BRUTAL near-ace you may ever see," you tend to be a little suspect before you press play.

But in the case of Austin Cook's near-ace at the 176-yard, par-3 16th in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, the above description is apt.

Say it ain't so ... 😭



The most BRUTAL near-ace you may ever see.



You've been warned. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2g3Bwmi6NQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2021

Yup, brutal.