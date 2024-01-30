How to watch Morocco vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for AFCON today

Two of Africa's biggest footballing nations face off today as Morocco take on South Africa.

The last-16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has brought plenty of drama and wraps up with this evening's game in San Pedro.

Many tipped the Atlas Lions to go all the way in Ivory Coast after an historic run at the World Cup but this is where the pressure really ramps up.

South Africa meanwhile will expect to reach at least the quarter-finals on their return to AFCON.

A favourable tie awaits the victor in the next round before a semi-final meeting with Nigeria or Angola in a wide-open race for the trophy.

Where to watch Morocco vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.