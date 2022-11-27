WATCH: Moose Muhammad’s insane one handed touchdown catch

It’s the coming out party for the Aggies young players on primetime national television against the #5 ranked LSU Tigers, and Moose Muhammad III has been front and center.

With freshman quarterback Conner Weigman getting the ball to him, Muhammad has showcased everything that gave fans hope that he could become a true weapon.

The best play of the night involving Weigman and Muhammad was undoubtedly the 21 yard touchdown on the first snap of the 4th quarter. Up 24-17 at the time, the Aggies were driving thanks to big runs by Amari Daniels, and some completions to Muhammad and freshman wideout Evan Stewart.

Then, Moose made magic.

