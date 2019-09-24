Watch Mookie Betts mow down runner at third with incredible throw

With the Red Sox officially eliminated from postseason contention, you may have decided against tuning into Monday night's game vs. the Rays.

If that's the case, you missed an absolutely bonkers outfield assist by Mookie Betts. Boston's star right fielder retrieved a ball hit into the corner by Rays slugger Avisail Garcia, who attempted to stretch it into a triple. That ended up being an unwise choice as Betts tossed a 305-foot missile to third base to throw him out.

Watch below:

Here's another angle:

One of many reasons Betts has three Gold Glove trophies on his mantle.

With only six games remaining on the Red Sox' schedule, the focus soon will shift to Betts' potentially numbered days in Boston. The 2018 American League MVP is set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2020 season, which means the Sox front office will have a difficult decision to make if the face of their franchise continues to put contract extension talks aside.

