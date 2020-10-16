WATCH: Montez Sweat didn’t get enough credit for this chase-down tackle vs. Rams

It’s understandable that nobody was too willing to hand out praise after Washington’s ugly 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but a new video of one of the more impressive highlights we’ve seen in Washington this year is now coming out.

The subject of the video is DE Montez Sweat, who has had an impressive sophomore year in the NFL thus far, though much of the shine on the Washington defensive line has gone to rookie DE Chase Young. On this play, we see Sweat getting a solid pass-rush, and then reversing course, chasing down the Rams running back, bringing him down about 40 yards downfield.





Of course, the result of the play is unfortunate for Washington, as it resulted in a massive gain for the Rams. But still, you love to see the motor on Sweat, and his propensity to never give up on the play, despite it being well away from his responsibility.

While we continue to herald the rookie, don’t forget to tune your eyes onto No. 90 every now and then. He continues to do things this year that paint a wildly high ceiling in the NFL.