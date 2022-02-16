Watch The Moment Van Jefferson Is Told His Wife Is In Labor After Super Bowl Win

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson was celebrating his team’s Super Bowl victory on Sunday when another milestone beckoned.

In viral video shared Tuesday by “Inside the NFL” (watch it below), the receiver remained remarkably cool as a woman approached with the news that “your wife’s giving birth right now.”

Except for emitting an “oh my gosh,” Jefferson looked as calm as if he were told lunch is ready.

One of the best parts is Jefferson’s daughter Bella asking him why they have to leave the festivities so soon.

Jefferson’s four receptions helped the Rams deliver their first title in Los Angeles. He was seen running again as he left the stadium.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

Jefferson’s wife Samaria, who was carted out on a stretcher during the game, delivered as well — at the hospital.

A Super Bowl ring and a new baby for Van Jefferson. February 13, 2022 - what a day for the Rams receiver! (Van_j12/IG) pic.twitter.com/X0cHrSfpIq — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 14, 2022

Another Rams player experienced a personal Super Bowl of sorts on Sunday as well. Safety Taylor Rapp and girlfriend Dani Johnson got engaged on the field after the big win.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

