WATCH: Moment TJC men’s tennis team wins national championship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s tennis team won the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Tennis Championship on Friday in Plano.

Longview high seniors barred from graduation following ‘senior prank’

According to TJC athletics, the team’s recent win marks the college’s 69th overall national championship title. Men’s and women’s tennis will now have brought TJC 40 championship titles beginning in 1980.

The tennis team consists of: freshman Samer Al Tori, freshman Daniel Borisov, freshman Matthew Browning, freshman Jacopo Cianfarini, freshman Alex Despoja, freshman Doni Gashi, sophomore Juan Carlos Garcia, sophomore Naithaolin Golmei, sophomore Faiz Nasyam and sophomore Dan Persson.

The team was lead by head tennis coach Dash Connell who has been with TJC since 2011, NJCAA said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.