WATCH: The moment Robert Cash and JJ Tracy win the men’s double national title

If you haven’t heard the news, there’s a new national title winning team at Ohio State, and it comes from the men’s tennis doubles duo of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy.

The pair had to come from behind to knock out the doubles team from Florida State, but did it by dominating the second set, 6-0, then winning the super tiebreak rather handily to bring home the second-straight doubles national title for the Scarlet and Gray.

The winning-clinching point wasn’t anything fancy, but it did the job. In case you missed it, here is the moment Cash and Tracy took home the title by covering the line and volleying the ball down the line for the win.

🏆 JJ Tracy and Robert Cash of @OhioStateMTEN win the #NCAATennis doubles title! The Buckeyes beat Florida State 5-7, 6-0, 10-5 to give Ohio State its second straight NCAA doubles title, and third in program history. pic.twitter.com/2eU7Uj1rda — John (@JTweetsTennis) May 25, 2024

Congrats to the pair, and congrats to Ohio State for one whale of a season.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire