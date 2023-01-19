Watch: The moment Ran Carthon found out he was Titans’ next GM

The Tennessee Titans have hired their next general manager in Ran Carthon, who will be taking the podium on Friday in an introductory press conference.

The former director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, Carthon’s new job is well-deserved after spending the past 15 years in NFL scouting departments, where he became a rising star.

The Titans moved quickly to secure Carthon, as the team held its interviews with him on Friday and Tuesday, with Tennessee ultimately deciding to hire him on the same day as his second interview, per MMQB’s Albert Breer.

On Thursday, the Titans released a video of the moment controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk called Carthon to notify him he was chosen to be their next general manager. Apparently, she didn’t get through at first.

That moment we got our new GM 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vkBlttpOff — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023

Also on Thursday, Carthon touched down in Nashville in preparation for his big day tomorrow.

Touchdown in Nashville pic.twitter.com/FKaSNAZegz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023

Carthon’s introductory press conference is set for noon CDT on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire