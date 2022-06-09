WATCH: The moment the Lions knew they were getting Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions made a bold move in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, trading all the way up from the No. 32 overall pick to the No. 12 spot, targeting one of the most explosive playmakers in the entire class.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was their prized target, and though the Lions already had an agreement in place to make the swap with the Minnesota Vikings, they still had to make sure Williams made it to that spot.

When the New Orleans Saints traded up to No. 11, the mood grew tense in the Lions’ draft room, considering their fellow NFC team was also likely to target a top pass-catcher.

When the Saints opted for Ohio State’s Chris Olave, the room erupted:

This is REALLY well done by the Lions. Tremendous content.https://t.co/WTJaR6Mg35 pic.twitter.com/tJOsauztx6 — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 9, 2022

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could barely contain his excitement, repeatedly smacking the table at which he was seated.

Time will tell if Williams lives up to the hype, but it’s safe to say the Lions are thrilled they were able to add him with this blockbuster trade.

