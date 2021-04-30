Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he’s been drafted by Washington

Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he’s going to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Every player who picks up a football dreams of one day being drafted into the NFL. For Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, that moment came Thursday night when he received the call from Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera. Take a look:

Surrounded by friends and family, Davis responded to whatever Rivera was saying on the other end of the call with “Yes sir, coach. Let’s work.” Pausing for a brief moment to give his eager family the good news, Davis got up from his chair and exclaimed, “We’re going to Washington!”

Perhaps the wording of Davis' response will encourage fans in the nation’s capital. Not “I’m going to Washington,” but rather ‘we.’ Davis’ work ethic and team-first attitude should fit in nicely with head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack del Rio’s scheme in Washington.

Davis’ tremendous coverage ability, length, and tackling intensity are what initially attracted Washington's front office to the Honolulu, HI native, but his mentality was assuredly an additional boost. With Davis now playing behind Washington's stellar defensive line, it will be interesting to see how he can turn an already stacked defense into something even more daunting.

