Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he’s been drafted by Washington
Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he's going to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Every player who picks up a football dreams of one day being drafted into the NFL. For Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, that moment came Thursday night when he received the call from Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera. Take a look:
I have chills watching this. The moment @jamindavis25 got the call every football player dreams of. Wow. @WJCLNews was in Hinesville as the former @LongCoFootball standout got the call from @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/CGaAG4CvXx
— Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) April 30, 2021
Surrounded by friends and family, Davis responded to whatever Rivera was saying on the other end of the call with “Yes sir, coach. Let’s work.” Pausing for a brief moment to give his eager family the good news, Davis got up from his chair and exclaimed, “We’re going to Washington!”
Perhaps the wording of Davis' response will encourage fans in the nation’s capital. Not “I’m going to Washington,” but rather ‘we.’ Davis’ work ethic and team-first attitude should fit in nicely with head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack del Rio’s scheme in Washington.
Davis’ tremendous coverage ability, length, and tackling intensity are what initially attracted Washington's front office to the Honolulu, HI native, but his mentality was assuredly an additional boost. With Davis now playing behind Washington's stellar defensive line, it will be interesting to see how he can turn an already stacked defense into something even more daunting.