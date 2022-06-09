  • Oops!
WATCH: The moment the Detroit Lions traded up to draft Jameson Williams

Sam Murphy
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams, was selected No. 12 overall in the first round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

In a newly released behind the scenes that the Lions posted to their Youtube page, you can watch an hour’s worth of previously unseen footage from draft night.

In the video, you can see the Lions making the call to trade up to No. 12 with the Vikings. You can also watch the Lions’ staff rejoice when the Saints don’t take Williams and they realize he will be falling to them.

It is safe to say the entire organization believes in Williams.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jameson Williams and other former Alabama stars in the NFL.

