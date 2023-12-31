Watch moment cyclist Mathieu van der Poel spits into crowd who jeered him

Van der Poel went on to win the race in Hulst - Eurosport

Mathieu van der Poel, the cycling world champion, spat into the crowd after deciding that he had “had enough” of fans jeering him.

Van der Poel, world champion in both road race and cyclocross disciplines, took victory at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst in the Netherlands on Saturday.

But he said he was booed by fans during his warm-up and in the race and said: “I’ve had enough of those boos. They weren’t things that belong in the sport, boos don’t belong to anyone. After a while, it’s enough, even for me.”

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Van der Poel won his seventh successive race of the season but when asked what fans had said that triggered his response, he added: “It’s better to ask them yourself. I’m not going to repeat that.”

Van der Poel had a common assault conviction and fine overturned by a judge in 2022 after a confrontation with two girls aged 13 and 14. New South Wales police said one had fallen to the ground while the other had suffered a minor graze to her elbow.

However a judge concluded he had acted in “response to annoying and invasive conduct” and a “significant degree of provocation.”

Van der Poel was at the back of the pack at the start of the second lap on Saturday but eventually crossed with a comfortable lead. In an all-Dutch podium, Joris Nieuwenhuis and Lars van der Haar crossed in second and third respectively.

“It’s never easy to win,” Van der Poel said. “It’s always one hour full gas in cyclocross, so it’s not easy.

“I was in the wheel [before attacking], but I kept making too many mistakes, because I couldn’t see the good lines. Then I went to the front to do my own pace.”

Van der Poel, who races at Baal on New Year’s Day, has not yet been sanctioned by the UCI. A charge under the regulation that prohibits “insults, threats, inappropriate behaviour”, carries a fine of about £185.

