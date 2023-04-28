WATCH: The moment the Bills took Dalton Kincaid at the 2023 NFL draft

Dalton Kincaid is a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Did you miss the trade and pick in live time? Just want to live it again?

Check out the NFL Network clip below to see the Bills’ officially selecting Kincaid at the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

