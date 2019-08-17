Watch the Moment Antonio Brown Reveals His 'Circumcised' Feet

Photo credit: Christian Petersen - Getty Images

Antonio Brown has had an eventful off-season, getting traded to the Raiders and then immediately suffering a frostbite injury while wearing inappropriate footwear in a cryotherapy chamber. In the new NFL documentary Hard Knocks, Brown shows off his frostbitten feet for the first time since the injury, and gives fans a little update on the healing process.

"You wanna see it? Are you sure you wanna see it?" He teases, before pulling down his sock to reveal the cracked skin.

Peeling back the curtain on @AB84's peeling feet.#HardsKnocks is streaming now on HBO. pic.twitter.com/pViQL7gBuY — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 14, 2019

Frostbite occurs when the blood vessels in our extremities constrict in extremely cold temperatures, in order to redirect the flow of blood (and warmth) to our core. As a result, the moisture in our hands, feet and ears freezes, forming tiny ice crystals. If this continues, the ice will spread and prevent oxygen from getting to the affected areas, causing tissue to die.

Brown compares the sensation of the highly sensitive newly healed skin as akin to being newly circumcised. "Yeah, my feet is pretty much getting circumcised, right?" He says. "For real... It's kind of like a pull back right now." He remains upbeat about his situation, however, saying: "Hopefully, my feet [will be] born again and I can frickin' run faster."

Brown made an appearance on the field on Thursday ahead of the Raiders' pre-season game against the Cardinals, and an NFL insider reports that Brown is "very close to practicing" again, with the Raiders due to make a decision over the weekend as to whether he or not he will return.

"I'm not going to say anything else, but I'm very optimistic after what I saw tonight," Gruden told ESPN following the game. "Hell yeah, it was encouraging. It was great to have him back. You know, it's been a strange, strange couple weeks, with frostbite and the helmet grievance. Can't say that that's common, at least in my history in this league. But we've weathered the storm."

