MLB Playoffs 2023: How to watch the Wild Card series, TV schedule and more

The MLB regular season is over, and after all 162 games, the MLB postseason field is finally set. Up first, the 2023 postseason begins with the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 3. With the bracket finally decided, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Texas Rangers, the Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays, the Arizona Diamondbacks square off with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Miami Marlins.

Ready to tune into this year’s Wild Card Series? Here’s how to watch the 2023 MLB playoffs, including the full tv schedule for the Wild Card Series this week.

How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series

Date(s): Oct. 3-5

Game: MLB Wild Card Series

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: Sling, Hulu, Fubo, DirecTV

When does the MLB Wild Card Series start?

This year’s Wild Card games kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The League Division Series kicks off next Saturday, Oct. 7.

What channel are the Wild Card games on?

Wild Card Series Games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series without cable:

Wild Card Series TV schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)