How to watch MLB games without cable: Schedule and streaming for Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN+ and more

Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the new rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. Split up between cable, streaming and regional sports networks, with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite baseball team can be hit or miss — unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you may get hit with blackouts). But don’t worry, we’re stepping up to the plate. Here’s every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or the MLB Network.

This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package — starting tonight with the Red Sox vs. Braves on TBS. Friday Night Baseball features two games this week: Royals vs. Brewers and Cubs vs. Twins. Astros vs. White Sox and Padres vs. Dodgers will both play on Fox’s Baseball Night in America. Sunday has plenty of options starting with the Angels vs. Guardians game during MLB Sunday Leadoff and ending with the Cardinals vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this week without cable.

How to watch MLB on TBS

Date: May 9, 2023

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Game: Red Sox vs. Braves

TV: TBS

MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Tonight’s game is the Boston Red Sox vs. the Atlanta Braves. Don’t regularly tune into TBS or aren’t even sure if you have that channel? Here’s our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS:

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Sling TV Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange tier offers TBS, ESPN and 29 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the MLB action, you can always record your games. $20 at Sling

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Date: May 12, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Games: Royals vs. Brewers, Cubs vs. Twins

Streaming: Apple TV+

This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Kansas City Royals vs. the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs vs. the Minnesota Twins. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year’s games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.

(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Apple TV+ "Friday Night Baseball" features two games every week, now exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers to the Apple streaming platform can watch marquee baseball games every Friday, free from local broadcast restrictions, plus access to a 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights and classic games, and "MLB Big Inning," a live show with highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the 2023 regular season. Apart from baseball, Apple TV+ offers tons of original shows including "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show" and "Silo," plus movies like "Ghosted," "CODA," "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" and more. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $7 per month. The platform offers a one week free trial period for new users, and three months of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device. $7 at Apple TV+

How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)

Date: May 13, 2023

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Games: Astros vs. White Sox, Padres vs. Dodgers

TV: Fox

Baseball Night in America (AKA Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes two games this week: The Astros vs. the White Sox and the Padres vs. Dodgers. If you already have Fox through cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be all set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don’t have access to Fox, here’s our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 84 other live and on-demand channels including TBS and ESPN. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Check channels

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Date: May 14, 2023

Time: 11:35 am ET

Game: Angels vs. Guardians

Streaming: Peacock

The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Angels vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Peacock A $5 monthly Peacock subscription is all you'll need to watch “MLB Sunday Leadoff” every weekend. On top of access to the Peacock exclusive MLB event, the streaming platform is the easiest way to stream most live sports and events airing on NBC. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Date: May 14, 2023

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Game: Cardinals vs. Red Sox

TV: ESPN

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week’s matchup is the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Boston Red Sox. If you don’t already have access to ESPN through a cable package, here’s what we recommend:

(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN along with 84 other live and on-demand channels including TBS and Fox (in select markets). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

How to watch MLB on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).