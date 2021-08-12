How to watch the MLB 'Field of Dreams' game: What channel, what time and more

Actors portraying ghost baseball players, similar to those in the film "Field of Dreams," emerge from the cornfield at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. An MLB game is taking place Thursday at a temporary stadium built next to the movie site. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

More than three decades after the movie was released.

Just under a year after the game was originally scheduled to be played.

Hours until we (hopefully) won't have to hear or see any paraphrased lines from the film for a very, very long time.

Major League Baseball's "Field of Dreams" game is finally taking place today!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this baseball lover's dream event and more.

What is the 'Field of Dreams' game?

MLB is staging a real game on a specially constructed field next to the site where Kevin Costner's beloved 1989 movie of the same name was filmed.

"If you build it, they will come." ⚾️🌽



📍 Field of Dreams

📅 Thursday, August 12th

🕕 6 PM ET

📺 FOX#MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/2sl38pjw6i — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 9, 2021

When is it?

Thursday at 4 p.m. PDT. The game originally was scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020, but was scratched because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They built it, and now they are here ⚾️🌽#MLBatFieldOfDreams



📺: TONIGHT, 6 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/o5uDN0QivE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

How can I watch?

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. PDT on Fox and FoxSports.com. MLB is also having a watch party on Twitch.

#MLBatFieldofDreams and live on Twitch!



Tune-in to our Watch Party tonight at 7pm ET ➡️ https://t.co/4hpMRIS9u0 pic.twitter.com/5in3UQllC3 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

Where is it taking place?

In Dyersville, Iowa, at a temporary ballpark that holds 8,000 people (more than twice the population of the town). It's next to the Lansing Family Farm, where the film was shot; fans can walk from the movie site to the stadium through a corn maze.

Who's playing?

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are the designated home team, with the series moving to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago for games Saturday and Sunday.

Does the game count?

Yes.

Will anyone from the movie be there?

There have already been Costner sightings.

Kevin Costner playing catch at the Field of Dreams ⚾️🌽



📷: @JoshuaMellin pic.twitter.com/kRiulVqkRZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

Actor Dwier Brown, who played Costner’s father, is also on hand and has said others from the movie might attend as well.

What if I just want to watch the movie?

It's streaming on AMC+ and Peacock, and available for rental on various platforms.

