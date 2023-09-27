How to watch Mizzou at Vanderbilt. Time, TV schedule for Tigers' SEC opener

Mizzou’s final SEC East campaign begins this weekend.

The No. 23-ranked Tigers are traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, to face a sliding Vanderbilt team Saturday. The game is Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener, and its final SEC East season-opener before the divisions are scrapped next season.

The Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) lost to Kentucky 45-28 on home turf last Saturday in their league opener. Clark Lea’s team is now on a three-game losing streak, falling to Wake Forest and former Missouri coach Barry Odom’s UNLV on the road before their loss to the Wildcats. The ’Dores beat Hawai’i in Week 0 and knocked off Alabama A&M to open the year.

Missouri is on its first four-game winning streak of the Eli Drinkwitz era, sweeping its nonconference slate of South Dakota, MTSU, then-No. 15 Kansas State and Memphis in St. Louis. The trip to Nashville marks Missouri’s first true road game of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tigers’ first SEC matchup of the season, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more.

What channel is Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt on?

TV Channel: SEC Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial); ESPN+

Lowell Galindo will be on the call alongside analyst and former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason in the booth on the SEC Network broadcast. Taylor Davis will be the sideline reporter for Missouri’s fifth game of the season, set to take place in an under-construction stadium.

Mason’s final game in charge of Vanderbilt came against Missouri. He was fired Nov. 29, 2020, the day after the Tigers defeated the Commodores 41-0 in Columbia.

The year before was a different story.

The game after Missouri earned its most-recent AP poll ranking before this week, coming in at No. 22 in October 2019 the Tigers immediately slid back out of the poll after a 21-14 upset loss at the hands of Mason’s Vanderbilt team on Oct. 19, 2019.

For the 2023 matchup, FUBO, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers, also will stream the Tigers’ game against the Coyotes. The game also will stream live on ESPN+.

What time does Missouri vs. Vanderbilt start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3 p.m. CDT

The Tigers and Commodores are set for an afternoon affair in Nashville.

Drinkwitz announced Tuesday that several key Missouri players — including quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden III and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. — are questionable for Saturday’s game.

Vanderbilt also is dealing with some injury concerns, as starting quarterback AJ Swann reportedly carries a questionable designation for Mizzou’s visit.

Missouri’s full 2023 schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31 W, 35-10 vs. South Dakota (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 W, 23-19 vs. Middle Tennessee (2-0) Saturday, Sept. 16 W, 30-27 vs. Kansas State (3-0) Saturday, Sept. 23 W, 34-27 vs. Memphis (4-0) Saturday, Sept. 30 (3 p.m.) at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 7 (11 a.m.) vs. LSU Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina BYE WEEK Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How to watch Mizzou at Vanderbilt. Time, TV schedule for MU's SEC opener