How to watch Mizzou football vs. MTSU. Time, streaming options for Tigers' second game

For the second straight week, Mizzou football will play under the lights in Columbia.

With the quarterback competition settled and Brady Cook set to lead the offense this season, the Tigers face Middle Tennessee State on Saturday on Faurot Field.

A win would give Mizzou its first 2-0 start to a season since 2018, which spans the entirety of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s time at the helm and the final year of Barry Odom’s tenure.

The Blue Raiders are coming off a 56-7 defeat at the hands of Alabama. Coach Rick Stockstill’s team finished last season 8-5 with a win over San Diego State in the Hawai’i Bowl. The last time Mizzou and MTSU faced off, the Blue Raiders left Columbia with a surprise 51-45 win during the Tigers’ homecoming game in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more:

The Missouri football sideline celebrates with Mekhi Miller (10) after Miller scored his first career touchdown against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Where to watch Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee State

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: Fubo (free trial); ESPN+

Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee State will air on SEC Network+ and is available to stream via ESPN+. FuboTV also will stream the game and offers a free trial.

Mark Neely will provide the play-by-play, and Barrett Brooks is the analyst in the booth.

Missouri vs. MTSU start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

Missouri opens the season with back-to-back games on home turf, the second coming after a nine-day break due to the Thursday night opener. The Tigers will play a third straight home game when Kansas State visits Sept. 16.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri’s full 2023 schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31 W, 35-10 vs. South Dakota (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Memphis in St. Louis Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. LSU Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina BYE WEEK Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How to watch Mizzou vs. MTSU. Time, streaming options for Tigers' second game