How to watch Mizzou basketball vs. Kansas. Tipoff time, TV channel for Border War

It’s Border War: Edition No. 270.

The 116-year-old rivalry game is inbound, with Mizzou men’s basketball and Kansas set to square off Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Tigers haven’t won at the Phog since 1999. They haven’t beat the Jayhawks since 2012, with KU taking both games since the resumption of the rivalry in 2021 in addition to a victory in the two teams’ final meeting as Big 12 foes in 2012.

Will Saturday be Missouri’s day?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Border Showdown, including TV channel, streaming information, tip time and more:

Kansas head coach Bill Self (left) and Missouri head coach Dennis Gates (right) meet after the Tigers' Border War game against Kansas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

What TV channel is Mizzou at Kansas on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

The Border War — or Border Showdown, in its current state of being — will be broadcast for a national audience on ESPN.

That kicks off a run of three straight network television games for the Tigers. MU’s neutral-site game against Seton Hall on Dec. 17 in Kansas City will air on ESPN, too, and the Tigers’ Braggin’ Rights bout against Illinois on Dec. 22 is slated for Fox Sports 1.

Missouri at Kansas also will stream live on ESPN+.

What time does Missouri at Kansas start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 4:15 p.m. CDT

The Tigers have the odds stacked against them to beat their fiercest rival on the road for the first time this millennium.

Kansas (7-1) is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Mizzou did not receive any votes, and has not since the preseason poll.

The Tigers (7-2) have lost twice this season, falling to unranked Memphis and suffering a stunning upset at the hands of Jackson State. Kansas’ lone loss came against now-No. 8 Marquette.

Mizzou will take a run of four straight wins into the Phog, but faces a tall task ending a streak of three straight defeats — and 14 straight losses in Lawrence dating back to 1999 — to their western rivals.

Former Rock Bridge star DaJuan Harris is expected to start at point guard for KU. Former Tiger Parker Braun has been getting minutes off the bench for the Jayhawks.

Kaleb Brown, the only current Missouri player to have played at the Phog as a Tiger, is out for the season after suffering a stress reaction in his shin.

