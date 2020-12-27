WATCH: Mitchell Trubisky dials up his own number for a touchdown

The Chicago Bears needed to get off to a fast start after halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a sluggish first half. They did just that, thanks to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky and the Bears offense drove 77 yards to begin the third quarter, culminating with a six-yard touchdown run by the quarterback to give the Bears a 20-10 lead. The Bears relied on Trubisky and wide receiver Allen Robinson, who caught three passes for 27 yards on the drive, including a key fourth down conversion. Once the Bears took the ball inside the Jaguars 10-yard line, Trubisky took it from there, running up the middle into the endzone.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Bears lead the Jaguars 27-10.