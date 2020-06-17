Football can't come soon enough for Bears fans. Real, on-field football. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has the timeline for the NFL's return still somewhat unknown, social media is providing fans a look at some of Chicago's most important players getting some work in.

Check it out:

One thing immediately jumps out from this video: Trubisky is leading the workout and building timing and rapport with Allen Robinson, David Montgomery and Cole Kmet. He's doing what's necessary to take the early lead over Nick Foles in the Bears' quarterback competition, one that's beginning to feel like it's Trubisky's to lose. Clips like this certainly reinforce that theory.

And can we talk about Montgomery's route-running? Whew. He looks quicker and more explosive than he did as a rookie. A big season is coming for No. 32.

WATCH: Mitch Trubisky leads on-field workout with Bears skill players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago